Commonwealth Games: First Minister announces celebration

Welsh athletes were given an open-top bus parade through Cardiff following the Olympics in London in 2012.

First Minister Carwyn Jones has announced a homecoming celebration for Team Wales following their record success at the Commonwealth Games.

Team Wales won 36 medals at Glasgow 2014, four more than their previous biggest medal haul at Manchester 2002.

The Welsh Government and National Assembly will host a reception on 10 September at the Senedd in Cardiff.

"We are so proud of Team Wales and their amazing achievements," said Mr Jones.

"Despite a number of early set-backs, the Team went on to excel and smash what was already an ambitious medal target.

"We were all enthralled as we watched pinnacle moments such as Geraint Thomas' gold in the men's road race, our double-gold in the pool and of course Frankie Jones' six medal haul in the rhythmic gymnastics.

"I'm sure the Welsh public will welcome this opportunity to celebrate Team Wales' record success and give them the homecoming they deserve."

TEAM WALES' GOLD MEDALLISTS AT GLASGOW 2014 Frankie Jones - Rhythmic gymnastics individual ribbons Jazz Carlin - Swimming 800m freestyle Georgia Davies - Swimming 50m backstroke Natalie Powell - Judo women's 78kg Geraint Thomas - Cycling individual time trial

Wales' record haul came despite injuries to world champion triathletes Non Stanford and Helen Jenkins and cyclist Becky James.

Athletes Rhys Williams and Gareth Warburton failed drugs tests and were banned from all competition by UK Anti-Doping pending a hearing, while Olympic silver medal-winning boxer Fred Evans was refused accreditation.

"Team Wales is a record breaking team, bringing home more medals than ever before from the Games in Glasgow," said Brian Davies, Team Wales Chef de Mission.

"The support from the public, both in Glasgow and at home, has been vital in the lead up and during the Games."

Team captain Aled Sion Davies - a silver medallist in the F42/44 discus at Glasgow - was in the parade in Cardiff for successful Welsh Olympic and Paralympic athletes in 2012.

"Let's give Team Wales the recognition they deserve," he said.

"We had so much controversy and upset going into the games and the athletes just stepped up and delivered and that's something Wales should be just mega proud of.

"We smashed the records, a lot of the stars of sport sadly weren't there but there were new ones created and it really shows that Team Wales has a bright future and a lot of young exciting athletes are coming through."