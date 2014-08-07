Cardiff City kick-off their Championship campaign against Blackburn Rovers on Friday, 8 August hoping to put the memory of relegation from the Premier League to the back of their minds.

Sport Wales gathered the opinions of former Wales internationals Iwan Roberts and Nathan Blake and Bluebirds fans Ian Hutchinson and Matt Skinner ahead of the big kick-off.

Catch their views on the first programme of the new season on Friday.

SPORT WALES: 19:00 BST, FRIDAY 8 AUGUST, BBC TWO WALES