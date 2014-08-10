Wales' sporting week in photos 10 Aug 2014 From the section Wales Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/wales/28711484 Read more about sharing. Jamie Donaldson posts a first-round 69 at the US PGA at Valhalla Cardiff Blues’ Dan Fish scores his side’s first try against Leicester in the Premiership Rugby Sevens Series quarter final win at The Stoop Newport Gwent Dragons also advanced to the semi-final with a 12-10 victory over Newcastle Falcons Dragons players celebrate after Jonny Lewis scored the winning try during the semi-final match against Harlequins. They lost to Gloucester in the final Jacques Rudolph scored 61 but Glamorgan fell to a 52-run home defeat against Durham in the One-Day Cup in Cardiff Kenwyne Jones scores the first goal of the Championship season to give Cardiff City a first half lead against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park Cardiff City midfielder Aron Gunnarsson battles for the ball with Blackburn Rovers striker Jordan Rhodes at Ewood Park Cardiff City striker Nicky Maynard goes past Blackburn's Alex Baptiste during his side's 1-1 draw at Ewood Park Sioned Harries goes over for one of her three Wales Women tries against South Africa Women at the Rugby World Cup in France Lowri Harries is tackled by Sinazo Nobele of South Africa Wales Women celebrate beating South Africa Women 35-3 at the 2014 Rugby World Cup Jamie Donaldson cools off under a wet towel in the US PGA at Valhalla as he completes the third round in 66 More pictures will appear here