Wales' sporting week in photos

Jamie Donaldson posts a first-round 69 at the US PGA at Valhalla
Cardiff Blues&rsquo; Dan Fish scores his side&rsquo;s first try against Leicester in the Premiership Rugby Sevens Series quarter final win at The Stoop
Newport Gwent Dragons also advanced to the semi-final with a 12-10 victory over Newcastle Falcons
Dragons players celebrate after Jonny Lewis scored the winning try during the semi-final match against Harlequins. They lost to Gloucester in the final
Jacques Rudolph scored 61 but Glamorgan fell to a 52-run home defeat against Durham in the One-Day Cup in Cardiff
Kenwyne Jones scores the first goal of the Championship season to give Cardiff City a first half lead against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park
Cardiff City midfielder Aron Gunnarsson battles for the ball with Blackburn Rovers striker Jordan Rhodes at Ewood Park
Cardiff City striker Nicky Maynard goes past Blackburn's Alex Baptiste during his side's 1-1 draw at Ewood Park
Sioned Harries goes over for Wales Women against South Africa Women at the Rugby World Cup in France
Lowri Harries is tackled by Sinazo Nobele of South Africa
Wales Women celebrate beating South Africa Women 35-3 at the 2014 Rugby World Cup
Jamie Donaldson cools off under a wet towel in the US PGA at Valhalla as he completes the third round in 66
