Uefa Super Cup: Real Madrid and Sevilla come to Cardiff

Carlo Ancelotti prepares to board a plane with his Real Madrid team as they head to Cardiff airport.
The Fred Keenor statue outside the Cardiff City stadium in front of the banner for the Uefa Super Cup.
Gareth Bale is all smiles as he boards the plane to head for his home city.
Jose Antonio Reyes (second left) and his Sevilla team-mates on the plane before their flight was delayed by a minor fault.
Gareth Bale back in his home city.
Real Madrid players, led by Xabi Alonso, set foot on Welsh soil at Cardiff Airport.
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) and Marcelo arrive at Real Madrid's base ahead of Tuesday's game.
Gareth Bale gives a thumbs as the team arrives at The Vale hotel.
Real Madrid's Colombian forward James Rodriguez who signed for the club for a fee which could reach &pound;71m.
Sevilla centre back Federico Fazio in Cardiff.
Sevilla goalkeeper Beto in training with his team mates at the Cardiff City Stadium ahead of the UEFA Super Cup match against Real Madrid
Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo train at Cardiff City Stadium on the eve of Real Madrid's Uega Super Cup match against Sevilla.
Cardiff City Stadium is set for Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Sevilla.
Gareth Bale arrives at Cardiff City Stadium ahead of the Uefa Super Cup between Real Madrid and Sevilla.
Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan takes his seat ahead of the Super Cup match.
Sevilla defender Coke discovers the Real thing, keeping a close eye on Gareth Bale.
Bale tackles Sevilla's Daniel Carrico.
Cristiano Ronaldo scores to give Real Madrid a first half lead against Sevilla.
Ronaldo is congratulated by team-mates James Rodriguez, Bale and Karim Benzema.
Ronaldo celebrates after doubling Real Madrid's lead in the second half.
Gareth Bale holds aloft the Uefa Super Cup following Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Sevilla in Cardiff.
Bale and his Real Madrid team-mates celebrate their Super Cup victory.
