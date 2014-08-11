US PGA: Jamie Donaldson closer to Ryder Cup place

Jamie Donaldson's fourth round score of 71 was his highest of the tournament

Wales' Jamie Donaldson made a case for his inclusion in Europe's Ryder Cup team at the US PGA Championship at Valhalla.

The 38-year-old finished six shots and 17 places ahead of Luke Donald, the man just behind him in the race for the last automatic place.

Pontypridd-born Donaldson finished eight under par, eight shots behind winner Rory McIlory, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Donald finished 41st, two under par.

McIlroy became the first UK player to win back-to-back majors after his win at the Open.

The Northern Irishman came from three shots behind the leaders at one stage to beat America's Phil Mickelson by one shot.