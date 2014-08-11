US PGA: Jamie Donaldson closer to Ryder Cup place

Jamie Donaldson of Wales prepares to hit an approach shot
Jamie Donaldson's fourth round score of 71 was his highest of the tournament

Wales' Jamie Donaldson made a case for his inclusion in Europe's Ryder Cup team at the US PGA Championship at Valhalla.

The 38-year-old finished six shots and 17 places ahead of Luke Donald, the man just behind him in the race for the last automatic place.

Pontypridd-born Donaldson finished eight under par, eight shots behind winner Rory McIlory, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Donald finished 41st, two under par.

McIlroy became the first UK player to win back-to-back majors after his win at the Open.

The Northern Irishman came from three shots behind the leaders at one stage to beat America's Phil Mickelson by one shot.

