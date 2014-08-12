Rio 2016: Hannah Mills eyeing sailing gold at Olympics

Hannah Mills said getting to race in the water in Rio will help their preparations for the Olympics

Welsh sailor Hannah Mills says she is focused on winning a gold medal at Rio 2016 after being beaten by rivals New Zealand at an Olympics test event.

Cardiff-born Mills, 26, and team-mate Saskia Clark had to settle for silver in the 470 women's race at the Aquece Rio International Regatta on Saturday.

They were beaten by New Zealand pair Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie in a repeat of the London 2012 games.

Mills said: "For us, Rio is all about the gold medal."

The British sailing team came away from Rio with eight medals, including a bronze medal for Penarth's Ed Wright in the Finn class.

Mills said: "We came so close in London, just getting beaten in the last race and actually it was very similar circumstance this time in Rio.

"We're blow-for-blow with the Kiwis; we beat them sometimes and they beat us sometimes.

"We're very similarly matched so we need to make a couple of steps in the next couple of years to make sure we're that little bit ahead."