The world's most expensive signing, Gareth Bale, had the chance to try out the turf at the Cardiff City Stadium for the first time as a Real Madrid player during a session on Monday evening.

Both Real and opponents Sevilla trained on the pitch ahead of their Uefa Super Cup match in Cardiff on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has come a long way since his first senior goal aged 17, with his goal to help Real Madrid win May's historic 10th Champions League title among his career highlights so far.