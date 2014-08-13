BBC Sport - Cardiff City: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks to Sport Wales TV

Solskjaer's quickfire confessions

Who is Cardiff City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sporting hero, what would he have been if he had not become a player and manager, and just what is his most embarrassing moment?

In the first of BBC Sport Wales TV's quickfire questions series, the former Manchester United striker reveals his answers.

There will be more famous faces in the hot seat this season and you can watch Sport Wales every Friday night on BBC Two Wales.

