BBC Sport - IPC Athletics: Nathan Stephens' European Championships goal

Stephens targeting medal at Euros

  • From the section Wales

Former World champion Nathan Stephens, who will compete in the F57 javelin and discus, wants to win a medal at the IPC European Championships in Swansea.

Stephens' javelin throwing style was judged illegal at London 2012 but since the Games his event has been reclassified and he now throws sitting down.

The 26-year-old is among a strong Welsh contingent who are part of the Great Britain team for the Championships, which begin on 18 August.

Top videos

Video

Stephens targeting medal at Euros

  • From the section Wales
Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories