Former World champion Nathan Stephens, who will compete in the F57 javelin and discus, wants to win a medal at the IPC European Championships in Swansea.

Stephens' javelin throwing style was judged illegal at London 2012 but since the Games his event has been reclassified and he now throws sitting down.

The 26-year-old is among a strong Welsh contingent who are part of the Great Britain team for the Championships, which begin on 18 August.