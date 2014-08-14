Geraint Thomas hoping to end the season with tour title

Geraint Thomas also won bronze in the Commonwealth Games 2014 time trial

Geraint Thomas says he can win the Eneco Tour as riders face a series of climbs in race's final stages.

The Team Sky rider goes into Thursday's fourth stage from Koksijde to Ardooie in Belgium in sixth place overall, 14 seconds behind race leader Lars Boom.

I'm still hanging on to that last bit of good form that I have - hopefully I can make use of that Geraint Thomas

With steep climbs to come on the last three stages, Thomas, who won gold in the Commonwealth Games road race for Wales, said he is in contention.

"I think a lot can happen in those tough three days," he said.

"A lot of tactics can come into play as well.

"I've got a big strong engine but I haven't got that freshness and that really explosiveness in the sprints.

"So hopefully they'll come down to my sort of level and feel sluggish."

Thomas says his experience could play a part in any potential victory.

"They're similar roads to the classics we do in March and April," said the 28-year-old.

"They're tough-going but I tend to do well in them. We'll try and get something out of it."

After a busy few months, including the Tour de France, Thomas said he is looking forward to a well-earned break but hopes to end on a high.

"It's been full on," he said, "I'm definitely looking forward to a break, more mentally than physically.

"I'm still hanging on to that last bit of good form that I have - hopefully I can make use of that."