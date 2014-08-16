BBC Sport - Swansea City: Which track is Garry Monk's favourite song?
Garry Monk's quickfire confessions
- From the section Wales
Who is Swansea City manager Garry Monk's sporting hero, what would he have been if he had not become a player and manager, and just what is his most embarrassing moment?
In the second of BBC Sport Wales TV's quickfire questions series, the Swans boss reveals his answers.
There will be more famous faces in the hot seat this season and you can watch Sport Wales every Friday night on BBC Two Wales.