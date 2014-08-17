BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Get to grips with touch rugby

Get to grips with touch rugby

Speed, footwork and quick decision-making; all skills which are key in touch rugby and are cornerstones of its full-contact counterpart.

Both sexes play together and competitors range from 14-year-olds to the over-40s.

Former Olympic sprinter Christian Malcolm went to a tournament to find out about the rapidly-growing sport.

Watch Sport Wales every Friday night on BBC Two Wales.

For more information on how to get involved in rugby visit the Get Inspired pages on: Rugby Union and Rugby League.

Top Stories