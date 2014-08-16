Wales' sporting weekend in photos 16 Aug 2014 From the section Wales Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/wales/28819073 Read more about sharing. Dafydd Hewitt is tackled by Sam Hill and Phil Dollman as Cardiff Blues lose 17-24 to Exeter Chiefs in a pre-season friendly at Cardiff Arms Park. Ospreys fly-half Sam Davies chips the ball into space during his side's pre-season friendly defeat at Worcester. Swansea City boss Garry Monk is greeted by new Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal as the new Premier League season kicks off at Old Trafford. Swansea City's Wayne Routledge battles for the ball with Manchester United's Jesse Lingard. Former Wales captain Ryan Giggs, now Manchester United assistant manager, discusses tactics with manager Louis van Gaal during their game against Swansea City. Ki Sung-yueng scores to give Swansea City a first half lead at Old Trafford against Manchester United. Wayne Rooney celebrates after bringing Manchester United level against Swansea City. But Gylfi Sigurdsson's second half goal secured Swansea City's first ever league win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. Cardiff full-back Fabio Da Silva is tackled by Huddersfield's Jonathan Hogg during the Championship game at Cardiff City Stadium. Peter Whittingham is congratulated by his team-mates after giving Cardiff City the lead against Huddersfield Town. Striker Kenwyne Jones scores his second goal of the season to give Cardiff a 2-0 interval lead over Huddersfield Town. Jones turns away to celebrate after scoring his second and Cardiff's third in the 3-1 win against Huddersfield Town. New Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac gives instructions during his side's pre-season friendly against Bath. Jordan Williams is tackled by Luke Arscott in Scarlets' pre-season game against Bath, which finished in a 26-26 draw. Gavin Henson started at fly-half for Bath in their home pre-season friendly against Scarlets. Aaron O'Connor scores Newport County's second goal against Morecambe in League Twobut the home side came back to win 3-2. Wales defender James Chester heads home to give Hull City the lead against newly promoted Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League at Loftus Road. But another Wales defender, James Collins, is sent-off during West Ham's game against Tottenham Hotspur. Wrexham bounced back following a midweek home defeat against Gateshead with a 1-0 win over Nuneaton at the Racecourse. Aaron Ramsey celebrates with team-mates after his late goal secured Arsenal a 2-1 win over managerless Crystal Palace. More pictures will appear here