IPC Athletics: Aled Sion Davies confident of Welsh medals

Aled Sion Davies finished second to England's Dan Greaves at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Swansea 2014 IPC European Athletics Championships

Venue: Swansea University Date: 18-23 August 2014 Coverage: Commentary of key races on 5 Live, daily reports on BBC Sport website and updates on BBC Radio Wales

Wales' young athletes can all compete for medals at the IPC European Championships in Swansea, says Aled Sion Davies.

Twelve Welsh athletes are representing Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the competition - 10 of whom are under 24.

Davies, who will compete in the F42 discus and shot put, said the Welsh athletes will be key to success.

"There's a lot of the guys to look out for," he said.

"I'm pretty sure that everyone in that European team for Great Britain is capable of taking a medal."

Nathan Stephens won gold at the 2011 World Championships in New Zealand

Both 23-year-old Davies and fellow Welshman Nathan Stephens, 26, will be looking for success on home turf after disappointments in recent major competitions.

Paralympic and double world champion Davies, who captained Team Wales, had to settle for silver in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games F42/44 discus while Stephens' javelin throwing style was judged illegal at the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

The classification has since been changed and Swansea 2014 is the first major event under the new ruling with Stephens looking forward to performing in front of the home crowd.

"I want to get a medal, I never go into a comp thinking I'm not going to - in my heart I want to win, any athlete does," he said.

"England have had theirs with London, Scotland had theirs with Glasgow; now it's Wales' turn.

"Being a proud Welshman, basically throwing in your back garden and having that Welsh crowd and Welsh support and having my family and friends around again is going to be amazing.

"Within that British team we've got phenomenal talent."