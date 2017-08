From the section

North Wales Crusaders ended a run of eight consecutive defeats with a 30-18 win away to Keighley in the Championship.

The Wrexham-based club had already been relegated following home defeat to Halifax the previous week.

Tries from Stephen Wild, Rob Massam, Scott Turner, Toby Adamson and Jono Smith secured a fifth away league win of the season.

South Wales Scorpions lost 58-14 away to Gateshead in Championship One.