IPC Athletics: Bronze for former Wales hockey player Laura Sugar

Laura Sugar is the first of Great Britain's Welsh contingent to win a medal at the IPC Athletics European Championships

Swansea 2014 IPC European Athletics Championships Venue: Swansea University Dates: 18-23 August 2014 Coverage: Commentary of key races on Radio 5 Live, daily reports on BBC Sport website and updates on BBC Radio Wales

Former Wales hockey player Laura Sugar won bronze for Great Britain in the T44 100m final at the IPC Athletics European Championships in Swansea.

Sugar recorded a personal best of 13.71 seconds to win the first medal from Great Britain's Welsh contingent on the first day of competition.

Jordan Howe won bronze in a time of 13.23 seconds

The second was won by Jordan Howe who also took bronze in the T35 100m final.

Rhys Jones (T37) and Bradley Wigley (T38) also won 100m bronze medals.

Jones who also won bronze at the Commonwealth Games said he was "over the moon" with his medal.

"I've been out injured for most of the winter," said Jones, "just getting here and to the Commonwealth Games was an amazing achievement.

"But coming away with a medal on home soil is extra special."

Earlier Olivia Breen narrowly missed out on a medal finishing fourth in the T38 long jump.

Breen, 18, was just 38cm behind third-placed Ramune Adomaitiene of Lithuania.

"It's quite frustrating, but I got a PB so I can't really ask for anything more," Breen said.

"I only started [long jump] in January so it hasn't been long at all, it's been quite hard to get prepared.

"Going from sprinting to long jump is quite a big thing, but I'm really enjoying it."

Jenny McLoughlin also missed out on a medal finishing fifth in the T37 100m final in a time of 14.52 seconds.

Shot putter Beverely Jones, 39, was sixth in the women's F37 event with a throw of 9.01m.