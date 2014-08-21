Czech Masters: Jamie Donaldson has eye on Ryder Cup place

Jamie Donaldson is ranked 29th in the world

Welsh golfer Jamie Donaldson admits a Ryder Cup place is on his mind and wants a good performance at the Czech Masters to secure his spot.

The 38-year-old is on course to qualify automatically for a spot on the European team at Gleneagles.

He will play in two events before the team to face the USA is picked, starting in Prague on Thursday.

"It's in the back of your mind. Things are quite close so I've got to take each week at a time," Donaldson said.

The Pontypridd-born golfer got the better of Luke Donald, one of his rivals for a spot on the Ryder Cup team, at the US PGA Championship at Valhalla earlier in August.

Donaldson knows a good showing in Prague can help cement his place.

"I've got to come here, go out and play well and play to try and win the tournament," he said.

"It [the Ryder Cup] has been a target for a while but you just ignore it and get on with the things that enable you to play well."

Europe face the USA at the Perthshire course from 26-28 September and will be looking to make it three straight victories over the Americans, after a record comeback at Medinah in 2012 and the 2010 win at the Celtic Manor resort in Newport.

"The team is hard to get into whether you've been in from the start or you're fighting to get in it now," added Donaldson.

"The team is made up of the best players in Europe so it's never going to be easy whichever angle you're coming at.

"You've just got to keep playing well all year - it's as simple as that."