IPC Athletics: ‘I can still win when it matters’ - Aled Davies

Aled Sion Davies said he was hurt by his silver in Glasgow

Swansea 2014 IPC European Athletics Championships Venue: Swansea University Dates: 18-23 August 2014 Coverage: Commentary of key races on Radio 5 Live, daily reports on BBC Sport website and updates on BBC Radio Wales

Aled Sion Davies says he can 'still win when it matters' after collecting a gold medal in the F42 shot put at the IPC European Championships on Thursday.

Davies had to settle for silver in the F42/F44 discus at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last month.

But the 23-year-old beat German Frank Tinnemeier with a throw of 13.66m.

There was joy too in Swansea for Jordan Howe (T35) and Laura Sugar (T44) who won 200m bronze medals with times of 28.73 and 28.75 respectively.

Davies said: "I wanted to show everyone that I can still win when it matters.

"It was an ugly win, not the greatest of distances, but a win is a win."

Bradley Wigley finished third in 200m T38 but did not win a medal as there were only three runners.

Rhys Jones, who won bronze in Glasgow, could only finish fourth in the T37 200m.

Howe, 18, who was celebrating his second medal after a bronze in the T35 100m on Tuesday, said: "I didn't know I had that much energy to keep going but I fought my way through just about."

Sugar, a former Welsh international hockey player, overcame her nerves to collect her second bronze medal.

"I was really nervous but I'm so happy," said Sugar.

"I didn't have the technique but I'm getting there slowly but surely. I know I can still do more and still improve."

Davies, meanwhile, is hopeful of winning another medal in the F42 discus on Saturday.

"I can just go out there and enjoy it now - I've got my gold," said the Bridgend athlete.

"I've had a taste of it and it sets me up nicely for Saturday."