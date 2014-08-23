Mountain bikes: Manon Carpenter wins world downhill crown
Manon Carpenter has won mountain biking's World Cup Series after a third-place finish in the final round in Meribel, France.
The 21-year-old ended the seven-race series on 1,360 points, ahead of Rachel Atherton and Emmeline Rogot of France.
Wales-based Atherton claimed her second win of the season in Meribel, finishing clear of Ragot in second.
"It's passed my expectations," Carpenter said.
"It's more than I hope for at the start of the year. It's pretty awesome.
"I would have really liked to have finished winning the last World Cup but I was pretty nervous and happy that I stayed on my bike and didn't throw it away."
Caerphilly's Carpenter will now aim for success at the World Championships in Hafjell, Norway from 2-9 September.
There was also a British winner of the men's competition as Englishman Joss Bryceland finished third in France to secure the overall crown.