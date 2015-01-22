Athletics: Seren Bundy-Davies 'surprised' at 400m relay GB call

Seren Bundy-Davies won her first senior GB vest in the 4x400m relay at the 2014 European Team Championships

Seren Bundy-Davies admits it was a surprise to be picked in the Great Britain and Northern Ireland squad for the Glasgow International Match.

The 20-year-old is in the 4x400m relay squad for the indoor meet at Emirates Arena on Saturday, 24 January.

"I wasn't really expecting the call-up, because I know we have such a strong team of 400m runners," she said.

"I was quite surprised, but at the same time I knew I was in and around the 400 team, so... I was just really happy."

Manchester University student Bundy-Davies won her first Senior GB vest in the 4x400m relay at the European Team Championships in June 2014, where the team achieved fourth place.

Now she is hoping that the GB team can produce another strong showing in Glasgow, where she will be running the 400m relay alongside Kelly Massey, Emily Diamond and Victoria Ohuruogu.

"I hope we win the relay obviously, but I think we've got quite a strong team put out even though it's a different thing to the European Team Championships," Bundy-Davies added.

"They're both quite developmental, as in there's quite a few young athletes in the team, but I'm hoping for the best."

The following week, Bundy-Davies will represent Wales at the Indoor Track and Field Vienna on 31 January.

She qualifies for Wales through Welsh parentage, but narrowly missed the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow by reaching the B standard a month too late.

Bundy-Davies has considered a future at 800m, but will stay as a 400m runner for the foreseeable future.

As well as making her GB debut last year Bundy-Davies was the 2014 indoor and outdoor Welsh champion, while in 2013 she took Kirsty Wade's 28-year-old Welsh indoor 600m record.

"My main goals this year are the [European Athletics] Under-23 Championships in Tallinn, that's my main aim for 2015, but indoors will really help along the way," Bundy-Davies added.

"I'm going to do the British indoor trials and see if I can make the team, but to be honest I'm just going to take it as it comes because I'm probably much more of an outdoor 400m runner than indoor.

"But it's all worth doing for experience and I'm really excited to see what I can run, because I know I'm in good shape... the times in training are telling me I'm in good enough shape to PB [run a personal best] indoors."

Welsh 110m hurdler David Omoregie and Rachel Johncock (60m) have also been selected for Glasgow.