Jamie Donaldson: Golfsixes could offer new excitement to sport

Jamie Donaldson will partner with Bradley Dredge for Saturday's Golfsixes event at Centurion Golf Club

Welsh golfer Jamie Donaldson says the first Golfsixes event at Centurion Golf Club could offer a new level of excitement to the game.

The six-hole team event was introduced to broaden the sport's appeal.

Teams of two players hit tee shots on each hole and, after selecting the best tee shot, the players take alternate shots until the hole is completed.

"I like the sound of it, I like what they're trying to do to make it more exciting," he told BBC Radio Wales.

He continued: "We won't know how well it goes down until the end of the week but it does seem very exciting. It's six holes, a shoot-out, the golf course is very scorable."

Donaldson, 41, will partner with fellow Welshman Bradley Dredge for Saturday's opener at the St Albans course.

The pair will face off against Australia, USA and Portugal in their group for the two-day event, with the top two teams from four groups progressing to a knockout stage on day two.

"It's something a bit different. It's just how will it go down, we don't know until it's finished," Donaldson continued.

"They have picked the holes that you can be the most aggressive on to make it as exciting as possible.

"It's going to be really quick. Around the hour mark and done. It's going to be one of those formats which you've got to make a lot of birdies quick and early."