BBC Sport - Geraint Thomas 'relishing opportunity' of first Grand Tour lead

Welshman Geraint Thomas says he is "relishing the opportunity" of being co-leader of a Grand Tour for the first time.

The double Olympic team pursuit champion will lead Team Sky at the Giro d'Italia alongside Spaniard Mikel Landa.

Thomas, 30, has helped lead Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome to Tour de France victories and told BBC Wales Sport he wants to make the most of his turn at the top.

Top Stories