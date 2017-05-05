Anthony Joshua: Principality Stadium boss would relish bout in Cardiff

Anthony Joshua stopped Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round at Wembley Stadium in April of 2017

Principality Stadium chief executive Martyn Phillips would relish the chance to host an Anthony Joshua bout at the 74,500 capacity Cardiff venue.

Joshua knocked out Wladimir Klitschko to add the WBA world heavyweight title to his IBF crown at Wembley Stadium last weekend.

Afterwards the Englishman was hailed as "the biggest sports star in Britain".

"Nothing would make us happier than having a Joshua fight at some point," Phillips told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

Phillips says the stadium's roof - the only one of its kind in the United Kingdom - ensures the home of Welsh rugby can be used at anytime.

"The stadium is an asset that we want to use," he continued.

Principality Stadium has held boxing events in the past

"When we're not playing rugby on it, we want to use it as much as we can so we've sort of driven that quite hard this year with concerts."

Speedway, rugby league, football and boxing have all taken centre stage there and Phillips says talks are continuing with NFL chiefs over the possibility of hosting American Football.

Joshua's stunning win over Klitschko added to his appeal and Tyson Fury has accepted the prospect of an all-British title bout.

Joe Calzaghe (R) fought and beat Mikkel Kessler in Cardiff in 2007

Welsh boxing legend Joe Calzaghe beat Mikkel Kessler in front of an estimated 50,000 fans at what was then named Millennium Stadium in November, 2007

Phillips, the joint stadium and Welsh Rugby Union chief executive, added: "We're in conversations with various boxing promoters.

Inspired to try boxing? Find out how to get into boxing with our special guide.

"Obviously the roof - we are the only big stadium with a roof - and it's been done before, obviously, with Calzaghe and so on, previously.

"So nothing would make us happier than having a Joshua fight at some point."

Get all the latest boxing news sent straight to your device with notifications in the BBC Sport app. Find out more here.