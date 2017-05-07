Non Stanford: Welsh triathlete wins 2017 Chengdu Triathlon World Cup

Non Stanford narrowly missed out on Olympic bronze in Rio to Vicky Holland

British triathlete Non Stanford has won the first World Cup of her career with victory in China.

The 28-year-old 2013 World Triathlon Series champion had not raced on the World Cup circuit since 2011.

Stanford, from Wales, led for much of the Chengdu Triathlon World Cup as she clinched gold while Germany's Laura Lindemann won silver and Kirsten Kasper of the USA won bronze.

Meanwhile, in the men's event, Australia's Matthew Hauser won gold.

Hauser's compatriot Luke Willian took bronze while Azerbaijan's Rostislav Pevtsov won silver.

Britain's Sophie Coldwell finished 17 seconds behind Stanford in sixth while compatriots Jessica Learmonth and Lucy Hall came 11th and 12th respectively. In the men's event, Britons Gordon Benson and Ben Dijkstra came 19th and 20th respectively.

The event was the first semi-final and final format of the year consisting of two events held over two days.

In Saturday's semi-final, athletes took part in a 750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run, with the men's field having three rounds where the top nine qualified. This was followed by the next top three fastest times to complete the 30 competitors in Sunday's final.

The top 14 women from two semi-final heats along with the next two fastest finishers created a field of 30 qualifiers for their final.