Ian Woosnam seeks Senior Open success at Royal Porthcawl

Ian Woosnam won the Masters back in 1991 and now wants Welsh success at the Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl

Ian Woosnam will spearhead a strong Welsh challenge at the Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl.

The 59-year-old former World number one and US Masters champion is targeting his first Senior Open title,

"It would be very special to finally put that trophy on the mantelpiece," he said.

Phillip Price and Stephen Dodd will be taking part in their first Senior Open alongside the experienced Mark Mouland.

Woosnam added: "Naturally, I'm very proud that the Senior Open is coming back to Wales for a second time and we will have a solid presence with four Welsh lads in the field."

The Senior Open Championship is at Royal Porthcawl from 27-30 July.