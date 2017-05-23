Craig Kennedy: Welsh boxer aims to follow in Enzo Maccarinelli's footsteps

Media playback is not supported on this device Craig Kennedy wants to follow in mentor Enzo Maccarinelli's footsteps

Welsh boxer Craig Kennedy says he wants to follow in former world champion Enzo Maccarinelli's footsteps.

Kennedy fights Blackpool's Matty Askin at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on Friday hoping to join Maccarinelli as Wales' second British cruiserweight champion.

"To be named alongside Enzo would be an honour," Kennedy told BBC Wales Sport.

"When I first started he was a mentor and he's always given me advice, so it's a dream to have someone like him in my corner."

The 32-year old from Cardiff has had to wait for his chance, as the original bout was cancelled after Askin withdrew with an injury and replacement Stephen Simmons also pulled out.

As well as the chance to claim the British title, Kennedy is viewing Friday's fight as a stepping stone to challenge for a world title.

Barry boxer Lee Selby is already a world champion, while his brother Andrew and Liam Williams have also been talked about as future elite level fighters.

"I'm headed in the right direction, these are guys who've earned it and got the titles to put their names in lights," Kennedy said.

