BBC Sport - Geraint Thomas: Team Sky's Grand Tour leader on life as a wedding host

From Grand Tour leader to wedding host

  • From the section Wales

As one of of the world's top cyclists, Geraint Thomas spends most of his time on the road.

But away from his bike, the Team Sky rider and his wife Sara run a wedding business as owners of a country house in south Wales.

Thomas, who turned 31 on Thursday, was forced to quit the Giro d'Italia earlier this month following a crash on stage nine.

He told BBC Wales Sport that he is recovering from the resulting shoulder injury and is looking forward to "mixing it up" at this summer's Tour de France.

Top videos

Video

From Grand Tour leader to wedding host

  • From the section Wales
Video

'We tried to lift the spirits of Manchester'

Video

Mourinho praises victory for 'the humble people'

Video

Dancing, delirium & Drogba: 10 years of Wembley finals

Video

Morgan magic helps England beat South Africa

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Man Utd & Ajax pay tribute to Manchester victims

Video

Ouch - falling spectator drops Miller six in the stands

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Relive Parlour's stunning FA Cup final goal in 2002

Video

'This is for Manchester' - Man Utd fans on emotional triumph

Video

Early Giro exit 'depressing' for Thomas

  • From the section Wales
Video

Robbie, A.Dot & Adele give their FA Cup final predictions

Video

Liverpool pay respect to Manchester victims

Video

The Road to Wembley

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories