As one of of the world's top cyclists, Geraint Thomas spends most of his time on the road.

But away from his bike, the Team Sky rider and his wife Sara run a wedding business as owners of a country house in south Wales.

Thomas, who turned 31 on Thursday, was forced to quit the Giro d'Italia earlier this month following a crash on stage nine.

He told BBC Wales Sport that he is recovering from the resulting shoulder injury and is looking forward to "mixing it up" at this summer's Tour de France.