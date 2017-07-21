Liam Smith and Liam Williams set for WBO light-middleweight eliminator rematch

Liam Williams' (left) defeat against Liam Smith was the first of his 18-fight career

Liam Smith will face Liam Williams in a rematch on 28 October which will be an eliminator for the WBO's interim light-middleweight world title.

Smith won a controversial fight in April after Williams was withdrawn by his corner at the start of the 10th round because of a severely cut eye.

The Welshman, 25, felt the injury, which required plastic surgery, was a result of a "blatant" Smith headbutt.

Had the clash of heads been recognised, Williams was on course to win.

He was up on all three of the fight judges' scorecards.

Despite Smith's win, the Liverpudlian was not able to be crowned as the WBO's interim world light-middleweight champion following his failure to make the weight before the bout.

Victory for Smith, 28, extended his record to 25-1-1, with Williams suffering his first defeat of an 18-fight career.

