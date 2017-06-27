'I’m one of those people who'll give anything a go'

Nia Tomos had never been in a canoe until three years ago - now she is targeting a place at the 2020 Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old previously played netball and also played rugby for hometown team Caernarfon and Scarlets.

She joined the UK Sport funded Podium Potential Programme after completing a successful fast track Girls4Gold training programme and is hoping to compete in the C2 500m canoe slalom in Tokyo.