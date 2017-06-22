European Team Championships: Sally Peake hopes for Europe pole position

Sally Peake has worked as a physiotherapist for the Football Association of Wales

Welsh pole vaulter Sally Peake says she is looking forward to taking on some of the world's best at the European Team Championships.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist is among a 56-strong Great Britain squad travelling to Lille Metropole.

The field should include Greece's Olympic champion Ekaterini Stefanidi.

Peake said: "Women's pole vaulting is very strong in Europe so competition will be fierce."

There is one individual from each nation per event in the European Team Championships with athletes registering points for their country.

The 31-year-old competes on Saturday in the three-day championships and is joined by fellow Welsh athletes David Omoregie (110m hurdles) and Rhianwedd Price (1500m) in the British squad.

"It is a different format for athletes because it's the one time we are competing for a team," Peake added.

"It has a different feel than a standard athletics competition with all of our points going towards the GB team.

Sally Peake won a Commonwealth Games silver medal for Wales in 2014

"So it adds an interesting another level.

"I got off to a bit of a slow start this summer and had a couple of difficult competitions.

"The last couple of competitions I have done I have managed to step up to the levels I was hoping to be at.

"Hopefully I can take the confidence into the weekend."

Common goal

Peake's main ambition is to compete at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April 2018 after being the only Welsh track and field medallist in Glasgow three years ago.

It could be one the last competitions for Peake who works as a physiotherapist.

"The main goals for this season was to qualify for the Commonwealth Games and I have done a couple of A standards so hopefully that will be okay for selection," said Peake.

"It is going to take quite a lot of planning to be peaking for April which we never normally never have to do but I am looking forward to the challenge.

"I have fond memories of the Commonwealth Games.

"People might remember me for jumping in the rain on that terrible night in Glasgow but I imagine the weather will be different when we go to the Gold Coast.

"I am potentially coming towards the end of my career so it could be one of the last competitions I do so I hope to do my best in the Welsh vest."