Scott Davies: Welsh cyclist eyeing professional contract

Scott Davies joined Team Wiggins in November 2015

Welsh cyclist Scott Davies hopes to secure a professional contract following his recent win at the National Road Championships.

Davies continued his dominance of the men's under-23 category by claiming his fourth straight time trial victory.

The 21-year-old is currently a member of the developmental Team Wiggins.

"I'm looking for a professional contract now and hopefully with a bit of luck I'll get that," Davies told Newyddion 9.

"It's very competitive with a lot of guys the same age as me all over the world aiming to get a contract with professional teams.

"There's still a bit of work for me to do but I hopefully I can do it."

Scott Davies represented Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Davies finished nearly 50 seconds clear of nearest challenger in the time trial at the 2017 National Road Championships on the Isle of Man.

Having dominated the Under-23 events since 2014, Davies is now looking to move up to senior competition at next year's Championships.

"I was pleased to have won it for a fourth time and now it's time to move on to the next category," Davies said.

"It will be quite a step to move into the seniors and double the distance so there's plenty of training ahead of me."

Carmarthen-born Davies finished 10th in the men's road race at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, which was won by fellow Welshman Geraint Thomas.

Thomas will not defend his title at the Gold Coast next year as the Games conflict with his commitments with Team Sky,

Team Sky colleagues Luke Rowe and Owain Doull are also set to be absent and Davies is unsure of his own participation because of potential team commitments.

"Professional teams have the World tour with points to be won," Davies added.

"There's uncertainty at the moment but I hope to be there and aiming for a medal in Australia."