Hannah Mills: Olympic champion set for Sailing World Championships

Hannah Mills won silver at London 2012 before she secured gold in Rio four years later

Olympic champion Hannah Mills will compete in July's Sailing 470 World Championships in Greece.

Mills might switch boats to the 49erFX class for the 2020 Olympics after winning Rio gold with the now retired Saskia Clark.

The 29-year-old did return to 470 action and won a World Cup series event with new partner Eilidh McIntyre.

They will compete in the World Championships and Mills said: "It's going to be hard."

She added: "It's supposed to be light winds out in Greece so that will be challenging.

Hannah Mills targets fresh Tokyo challenge in 2020 despite considering joining partner Saskia Clark in retirement.

"In lighter wins it takes a while to get your feel back and I have been out for so long."

The British pair won the World Cup event in Santander after only sailing for a few days together but McIntyre was the training partner out in Rio before the Games with Mills and Clark.

"We were chuffed to get the win," Mills added.

"We were surprised with how we went."

"She has got good experience and brings a lot to a new team."

Mills has not ruled out also competing in the 49erFX global equivalent later this year if she can find a female partner.

"It was good fun to be back in the 470 boat," said Mills.

"I loved the racing and it's a bit different to the 49erFX I have been doing. There are pros and cons to both.

"I love the competition and that's what it's about for me."