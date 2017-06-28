BBC Sport - Dale Evans: support of Mike Towell's family is 'touching'

Dale Evans: support of Mike Towell's family is 'touching'

  • From the section Wales

Welsh boxer Dale Evans says it's 'touching' to have support from the family of Mike Towell, who died after their fight in September.

Towell, 25, from Dundee, died in hospital after a fifth-round loss to Evans in Glasgow.

Evans, also 25, says it's been a 'rough few months' but is happy some of Towell's friends and family have accepted tickets for his upcoming British welterweight title fight against Bradley Skeete on 8 July.

Top Stories