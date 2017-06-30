Tour de France 2017: Geraint Thomas set to stay at Sky for 2018

Media playback is not supported on this device Froome in great shape for Tour de France - Thomas

Tour de France, 1-23 July Coverage: Live text commentary of every stage on the BBC Sport website. Radio 5 live coverage on Sports Extra and/or website from 14:30 BST on every stage

Geraint Thomas will stay at Team Sky for 2018 after taking up the option of a one-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old Welshman had been the subject of interest from a number of other UCI pro teams, including UAE Team Emirates.

But he accepted the one-year option that was written into the deal he signed in May 2016.

Thomas joined Team Sky at its 2010 inception and starts his eighth Tour de France in Dusseldorf on Saturday.