David Omoregie: Welsh 110m hurdler targets World Championships selection

David Omoregie is aiming to qualify for his first senior outdoor major championships

Welsh 110m hurdler David Omoregie hopes to seal his World Championships place at the British team trials in Birmingham on Sunday, 2 July.

The 21-year-old has the qualification time for the World Championships in London (August 4-13).

But Omoregie needs to finish in the top two at the Alexander Stadium to rubber-stamp his selection.

"It's about making sure I finish in the top two and guarantee selection," said Omoregie.

Andrew Pozzi and David King also have the qualification times, so Omoregie knows the competition for places will be fierce.

"I am in a good place having run the times and know I just need to focus on the result and confirm my selection," Omoregie added.

There is a third discretionary place available for the selectors but Omoregie does not want to rely on that.

The Cardiff hurdler missed out on Olympics selection last summer having run the qualification standards too late.

"Since missing out on Rio, my mind has been 100 per cent focused on London through the winter," said Omoregie.

"I don't know how many more times I will be able to compete in a world event in my own country.

"So I just want to get on the team and ensure I make the most of the experience."

Welsh duo Josh Griffiths (marathon) and Bethan Davies (20km walk) have already booked their World Championship places in London.

There was a second place finish for Gareth Winter in the shot putt on the opening day of competition in Birmingham on Saturday.

Discus thrower Brett Morse, Commonwealth Games silver medal pole vaulter Sally Peake and 3,000m steeplechaser Ieuan Thomas all finished third in their events.