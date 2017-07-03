Wales begin Snooker World Cup with win over Norway

Mark Williams won the World Snooker Championships in 2000 and 2003

Ryan Day and Mark Williams secured a 5-0 win for Wales against Norway in their opening game of the 2017 Snooker World Cup in Wuxi, China

Wales take on Malaysia in their second game of Group A on Tuesday before facing Finland, China B and Brazil.

The World Cup sees 24 teams competing for the biggest prize in pairs snooker and the top two teams in the four groups advance to the quarter-finals.

China B are reigning champions after they beat Scotland in the 2015 final.