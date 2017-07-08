Bradley Skeete beats Dale Evans to defend British welterweight title

Bradley Skeete has claimed 12 of his 27 professional wins via knockout

Bradley Skeete beat Dale Evans with a unanimous points decision in London to defend his British welterweight title.

Skeete's third successful defence takes his record to 27 wins and one defeat from 28 bouts, while Welshman Evans' loss was his fourth from 19.

Evans was the mandatory challenger after defeating Mike Towell in a contest marked by tragedy last year.

Scottish boxer Towell died in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in the fight with Evans.

In a tribute to Towell, the Welshman wore the words 'Iron Mike' on his shorts for his bout against Skeete at the Copper Box Arena in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Elsewhere, London's Daniel Dubois claimed the WBC youth world heavyweight title after easing past the challenge of Mauricio Barragan from Uruguay.

Dubois, 19, maintained his perfect record of four wins and four knockouts after dropping his opponent twice inside two rounds.

Fury wins Parker warm-up

Hughie Fury prepared for a WBO heavyweight title fight with Joseph Parker - scheduled for September 23 - with an exhibition win over Kamil Sokolowski.

Fury, the younger cousin of former world champion Tyson, has not fought professionally since April 2016, when he beat Fred Kassi, and has been struggling with injury problems.

He was due to have an official fight this weekend, but rules state a challenger cannot fight before their title shot after signing a contract.

Anthony Yarde knocked out Richard Baranyi in the first round to claim the WBO European light-heavyweight title.

The 25-year-old Londoner dropped Baranyi with a minute to go to maintain a perfect record from 11 fights.