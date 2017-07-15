UFC Glasgow: Welsh pair Jack Marshman and Brett Johns want ’ginormous’ wins

Media playback is not supported on this device Jack Marshman: Another UFC loss would be 'terrible'

Welsh mixed martial arts fighters Jack Marshman and Brett Johns seek their first UFC wins of 2017 on Sunday.

Johns' bout in March was cancelled after his opponent pulled out, while Marshman lost his last fight to Thiago Santos in Canada.

Marshman, 27, will become the first Welshman to feature on a UFC main card when he takes on Canadian Ryan Janes at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

"Another defeat would be terrible for me," he told BBC Wales Sport.

"But I've been in this position loads of times throughout my career.

"People say: 'Is there pressure?' There's no real pressure because I've put on two good performances [in the UFC] already and going into this fight I've got a massive amount of confidence."

Marshman, the Abertillery paratrooper who has toured Afghanistan twice, beat Sweden's Magnus Cedenblad on his debut in Belfast last November.

Johns, from Pontarddulais near Swansea, also won that night and described those results as "absolutely ginormous" for the sport in Wales.

"We get the chance to do it all over again," he said. "We're fighting two tough opponents, and they are not going to lie down.

"But I do see two Welsh wins on Sunday and hopefully that's going to catapult the Welsh MMA scene back to the top where it belongs."

Johns's original opponent for UFC Glasgow, Mitch Gagnon, pulled out two weeks ago, but American Albert Morales stepped in to ensure he will have his second UFC bout.

"I don't even look that nasty - I don't know why they're all pulling out," Johns joked. "But we're lucky - we've got a fight and it's going to be a good one."

He added: "Everyone knows my struggle.

"I've slept in gyms, I've sold cars that I've needed just to live an extra few months. So it's something I've worked a long time for and I genuinely believe I deserve it.

"I just need to put the performance in on Sunday."

No Welsh derby

Marshman also revealed he had originally signed to fight fellow Welshman John Phillips in Glasgow, but injury forced the Swansea fighter to pull out.

"I signed the contract, he signed the contract. The fight was on," Marshman said.

"But he fell out injured apparently. It is what it is. I'm not chasing him. I'm going on to bigger and better things at the minute.

"This is the most relaxed I've ever felt [before a fight]. I'm not one for that cocky confidence thing - I just feel I've got the measure of this guy [Janes].

"I'm going for a first-round knockout."