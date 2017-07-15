Lee Selby dedicates title win against Jonathan Victor Barros to late mother

Lee Selby (L) is Wales' 12th world boxing champion

Welsh featherweight Lee Selby dedicated his successful world title defence against Jonathan Victor Barros to his mother, who died four days beforehand.

Selby, 30, earned a unanimous points decision at Wembley Arena - his third successful defence.

The 30-year-old told ITV: "I got the win, and I dedicate it to my mother."

Barros inflicted a cut above Selby's right eye early on but otherwise did little to trouble him, and the Argentine was floored in the 12th.

Speaking about the death of his mother, Selby said: "I told my team not to mention anything, turned my phone off, there were emotions going through me before the fight.

"If I told anyone I would have been strapped up in a straitjacket. I got the win, and I dedicate it to my mother."

Selby said at no stage did he consider pulling out of the bout, saying: "No. I'm a fighter and whatever happens I'll still fight."

The Welshman said he was not troubled by the cut he sustained.

"Nothing in the ring fazes me. It's a fight. You're supposed to get cut, and I've got the best cuts man in the business, Chris Sanigar."

Former WBA champion Carl Frampton, who was ringside, remains a possible opponent for Selby's fourth title defence.

"He probably fancies it now, it's a fight I'd love, and all the British fans will love," said Selby.

Frampton tweeted: "Huge respect to @leeselby126 fighting under those circumstances."