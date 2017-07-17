Kody Davies: Welsh heavyweight boxer signs with manager Gary Lockett

Kody Davies (L) represented Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Welsh heavyweight boxer Kody Davies has signed with manager Gary Lockett as he begins his professional career.

The 23-year-old from Blackwood is a three-time amateur Welsh champion and 2015 British champion, and represented Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Davies left GB Boxing's World Class Performance Programme in March and is now being trained by former WBA super-lightweight champion Gavin Rees.

"Kody is a very promising young fighter," Lockett said.

"He's actually being trained by Gavin Rees so he's in great hands.

"I understand he had offers off loads of people to turn pro, but Gavin has brought him to me to manage him.

"That's flattering at the very least, so I'm really excited about Kody's future."

Former WBU middleweight holder Lockett trained Rees towards the end of his career, which saw Rees win British and European titles as well as facing Adrien Broner for the WBC lightweight belt.

'The Rocket' is looking forward to working again with Rees, who now coaches out of Pantside ABC, and his new charge Davies who he met by chance.

Gary Lockett is a former WBU middleweight champion and now manages and coaches other boxers

"Kody was boxing at the Welsh Championships and a meeting between him and Gavin happened accidentally really, because Kody didn't have anyone to work his corner in one fight so Gavin stepped in," Lockett said.

"They hit it off straight away and they've been together ever since. It's a good relationship.

"Gavin was with me for a number of fights, so we're working together again and I'm thoroughly looking forward to it."

Lockett revealed that Davies will switch weight class in the professional ranks after advice from Rees.

"He was looking at being cruiserweight but Gavin told him in no uncertain terms that he's not big enough for that, so he's stripping down to light-heavy," Lockett added.

"I think he's going to be British champion at the very least and anything else is a bonus.

"I think if you turn pro and win a British title you've done really well... but Gavin rates him really highly and he can go all the way."

