Wheelchair rugby league: Wales squad named for World Cup

Which Welsh rugby team could win the World Cup this summer?

Wales have named a nine-strong squad for the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup which starts in France on Thursday, 20 July.

The squad consists of eight players from North Wales Crusaders plus Gary Preece from Hereford Harriers.

Wales start their campaign against Australia and also play England and France in their pool.

"We may be underdogs, but we will fight to do Wales proud," said team manager Mark Jones.

WALES: Mark Williams (captain), Alan Caron, Claire Cranston, John Doyle, Andrew Higgins, Harry Jones, Gary Taylor, Stuart Williams (all North Wales Crusaders), Gary Preece (Hereford Harriers).

Pool One: France, England, Australia, Wales

Pool Two: Scotland, Italy, Spain

Fixtures: 20 July Carcassonne - Wales v Australia 13:00 BST, Scotland v Italy 15:30 BST, France v England 19:00 BST. 22 July Pamiers - Wales v England 13:00 BST, Spain v Italy 15:30 BST France v Australia 19:45 BST. 24 July St Jory - Scotland v Spain 13:00 BST, France v Wales 15:30 BST, England v Australia 18:00 BST.