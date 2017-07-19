At the age of 15, Elynor Backstedt is preparing for the European Youth Olympic Festival - 12 years after her dad, Magnus, won a stage of the Tour de France.

Magnus Backstedt - originally from Sweden - also won the 2004 Paris-Roubaix. He moved to Wales after marrying former British road race champion Megan Hughes. Elynor is their eldest daughter.

She's competing for Great Britain at the 2017 European Youth Olympic Festival in Györ, Hungary from 22 to 30 July.