Bryce Reddick: Cardiff Devils sign defenceman from Aalborg Pirates

Bryce Reddick (left) played in Norway and the United States before his stint in Denmark

Cardiff Devils have signed defenceman Bryce Reddick from Danish side Aalborg Pirates.

Reddick scored eight goals and provided 25 assists in 58 games last season as he led the Danish league in assists for a defenceman in 2016-17.

Reddick spent the 2015-16 season with Maglerud in Norway where he produced nine goals and 20 assists in 48 games.

"Bryce is a good skater and has a knack for scoring goals," said Devils head coach Andrew Lord.

"Bryce is a real competitor and when you watch him play, he plays with such passion and I think our fans are going to love the way he plays for us."

Before turning pro with the Las Vegas Wranglers of the East Coast Hockey League, Reddick spent four years at Michigan Tech University.

The Devils say they still have another defenceman and at least one more forward to sign before the Elite League season starts on 9 September against Milton Keynes Lightning at Ice Arena Wales.