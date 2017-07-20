Kyron Duke: Welsh shot putter takes F41 silver at World Para Athletics Champs

Kyron Duke's silver-winning throw of 12.28m in the F41 shot put was a season's best

Kyron Duke took silver for Great Britain in the F41 shot put at the World Para Athletics Championships.

The Welshman, 24, threw a season's best 12.28m in the final in London, but Germany's Niko Kappel claimed gold with a new world record of 13.81.

Meanwhile, sprinter Rhys Jones finished fifth in the T37 100m.

The 23-year-old, from Church Village near Pontypridd, ran 11.88sec in the final, with Brazil's Evangelista Cardoso winning in 11.48.

Duke, from Cwmbran, believes there is more to come from him after missing out on gold.

"It feels amazing, my distance was not my best but a silver medal, you can't be sad about that," he said.

"It just brings back memories from 2012, I love everyone in the crowd and I can't thank them enough for supporting us. It is just amazing.

"I would like that gold in future though so I will just have to train harder and smarter. I have to just keep doing what I am doing, more technique, more footwork.

"We have got a really good base in Cardiff: strength and conditioning coaches, soft tissue therapists, nutritionists - they have all supported us to get into this position so I am very grateful."

Rhys Jones missed out on a T37 100m medal but ran a personal best of 11.69sec in the heats

Jones was upbeat despite missing out on the medals, having ran a lifetime best of 11.69 in his heat.

"I missed three months' worth of training at the beginning of the year, so to be here and qualify second fastest with a lifetime best, you can't ask for too much more," he said.

"It is frightening to think what could have happened had I not got injured for those three months but I'm here, I'm happy and healthy.

"I got out well - my starts have been going great, but... the Championships is one I'll have no regrets on."

Jones, from Church Village near Pontypridd and who has cerebral palsy, competed at the London 2012 Paralympics and came sixth in the final of the Rio Games last year.

"Obviously I would have loved to have won a medal at a home games, but just coming out here to experience it - London was superb five years ago, but this has been on a par - has been special and I wouldn't change a thing about anything," he added.