BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup: Wales coach John Kear targets England quarter-final

Wales boss Kear eyes England quarter-final

  • From the section Wales

Wales coach John Kear is confident they can qualify for the quarter-finals of the Rugby League World Cup.

Standing in their way in the group stage are Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Ireland.

If Wales perform as he expects, Kear hopes to face his former charges England in the quarter-finals

Wales begin their campaign on Saturday, 28 October in Port Moresby.

Top videos

Video

Wales boss Kear eyes England quarter-final

  • From the section Wales
Video

Westwood holes from rough for 'magic' eagle

  • From the section Golf
Video

Strong McIlroy round repairs day-one damage

  • From the section Golf
Video

Spieth, Johnson & Kuchar: Best shots from day one

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Kaur's superb innings helps India reach final

Video

'Oh my lord' - 'Beef' frightens Ken on the Course

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: England out after sudden-death shootout

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Highlights: England 6-0 Scotland

Video

Kuchar chips in for birdie

  • From the section Golf
Video

I know I can go faster - GB's Cockroft

Video

'Shocking' Durham's dismal T20 run continues

Video

'Welcome to West Ham, my friend!' Zabaleta scores past Hart

Video

Woodland’s holes second on fifth to eagle

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories