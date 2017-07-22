Jake Heyward: Welshman wins European Junior Athletics Championships 1500m gold

By Tom Brown

BBC Wales Sport in Grosseto, Italy

Welsh 1500m runner Jake Heyward
Jake Heyward won gold at the 2016 European Youth Championships in Georgia

Wales' Jake Heyward won Great Britain's first gold of the European Junior Athletics Championships with a commanding victory in the men's 1500m.

It follows his win in the European Youth Championships last summer.

Heyward, 18, led from the front and never fell behind as Norway's pre-race favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen fell on the final lap.

The Cardiff AAC runner broke a 33-year-old Welsh junior record to qualify for the Championships.

