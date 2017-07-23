BBC Sport - Aled Sion Davies: Sacrifice earned Para shot put world record and gold

Aled Sion Davies says sacrifice and hard work since the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games culminated in his win at the 2017 World Para-athletics Championships.

The Welshman threw a world record 17.52m in the F42 shot put to win gold in London.

The 26-year-old from Bridgend also took gold in the F42 discus, the third time in succession Davies has taken both events at the competition.

Sacrifice earned world record gold - Davies

Top Stories