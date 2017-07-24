Sammy Lee: Boxer claims Wales' second Commonwealth Youth Games gold

Welsh boxer Sammy Lee beat opponent Lewis Johnstone 5-0 in the final

Wales finished the Commonwealth Youth Games with 13 medals as boxer Sammy Lee added a second gold on the final day of competition in the Bahamas.

The 18-year-old defeated Scotland's Lewis Johnstone in the 81kg final.

It was Wales's fourth boxing medal of the Games - adding to their four in the pool, one in the rugby 7s and two each in athletics and tennis.

Swansea swimmer Lewis Fraser won 100m butterfly gold, adding to his earlier bronze in the 50m butterfly.

Wales finished 10th in the medal table.