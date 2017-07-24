Stuart Manley: Welsh golfer takes 'positives' from mixed Open debut

Welsh golfer Stuart Manley was making his debut at the Open last weekend

Despite missing the cut at the Open, Stuart Manley says he can use his debut at Royal Birkdale to improve.

Things started well for the 38-year-old Welshman with an opening round of 68, which at one point made him the clubhouse leader.

But an 11 over par second round spoiled all the good work of the previous day.

"It was a massive high on the Thursday after playing so well and knowing I can compete with the best players in tough conditions," Manley said.

"But obviously it was a massive blow on the Friday. I'll take the positives from it and move on.

"I shot 68 and you look at the likes of Rory [McIlroy] and Dustin Johnson and I beat all those guys.... I knew it deep down and when you do do it, it's nice to see.

"If I can do it there, there's no reason why I can't take that forward and do it in the future."

Manley will now put that to the test when he competes in the Porsche European Open in Hamburg on 27-30 July.