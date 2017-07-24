Gylfi Sigurdsson: Swansea reject £40m bid from Everton for Iceland midfielder

Gylfi Sigurdsson is currently training with Swansea's under-23 side

Swansea City have rejected a £40m bid from Premier League rivals Everton for Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Swans want £50m for the 27-year-old, who scored nine goals last season.

Sigurdsson did not travel with the club for their summer tour of the United States, and has since been training with their under-23 side.

Monday's offer is the first Everton have made for the midfielder, while Leicester City have also made an unsuccessful bid for him this summer.

The Toffees have already signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, defenders Cuco Martina and Michael Keane, midfielder Davy Klaassen and forwards Wayne Rooney and Sandro Ramirez.